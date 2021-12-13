S.Korea fin min says country is willing to join CPTPP
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's finance minister on Monday said the country will begin preparations to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) trading bloc.
"South Korea will initiate relevant procedures based on discussions with various stakeholders to push for the membership at the CPTPP," Hong Nam-ki said at a policy meeting in Seoul.
CPTPP is a free trade agreement that links Canada, Australia, Brunei, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru and Singapore.
(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)
(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html