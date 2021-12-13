Soccer-Vermaelen leaves Vissel Kobe after contract expires

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Round of 16 - Belgium v Portugal - La Cartuja Stadium, Seville, Spain - June 27, 2021 Belgium's Thomas Vermaelen in action with Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo Pool via REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo

(Reuters) - Belgium defender Thomas Vermaelen has left Japan's Vissel Kobe upon the completion of his contract, the club said on Monday.

Vermaelen signed a two-and-a-half year deal with the J1 League side in 2019 after leaving Barcelona and helped them win the Emperor's Cup that year, their first domestic trophy.

The 36-year-old was a member of the Vissel side that reached the 2020 Asian Champions League semi-finals and finished third in the J1 League to qualify for next year's continental club championship.

(Reporting by Michael Church, Editing by Ed Osmond)

