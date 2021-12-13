Soccer-Vermaelen leaves Vissel Kobe after contract expires

Newsfrom Japan





(Reuters) - Belgium defender Thomas Vermaelen has left Japan's Vissel Kobe upon the completion of his contract, the club said on Monday.

Vermaelen signed a two-and-a-half year deal with the J1 League side in 2019 after leaving Barcelona and helped them win the Emperor's Cup that year, their first domestic trophy.

The 36-year-old was a member of the Vissel side that reached the 2020 Asian Champions League semi-finals and finished third in the J1 League to qualify for next year's continental club championship.

(Reporting by Michael Church, Editing by Ed Osmond)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -

https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html