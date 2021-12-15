Japan government panel clears Moderna COVID vaccine for booster shots

FILE PHOTO: Syringes with needles are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken, November 27, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
FILE PHOTO: Syringes with needles are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken, November 27, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's health ministry said on Wednesday its panel of experts had agreed Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccines could be used for booster shots, setting the stage for official government approval.

Japan started administering booster shots this month with Pfizer Inc vaccines.

The panel agreed Moderna vaccines could be used on those aged 18 or older for booster shots, the ministry said. The same age restriction is being applied to Pfizer vaccines for booster shots.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

