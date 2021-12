Takeda submits approval request for Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine in Japan

Newsfrom Japan





(Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has submitted an approval request for Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine to Japan's health ministry, the U.S. drugmaker said late on Wednesday.

