Japan has found and kept Omicron infections at its borders

TOKYO (Reuters) - A traveller who entered Japan last week has tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus while in quarantine, but the case was not one of community infection, the top government spokesman said on Thursday.

"We believe the confirmed cases of Omicron variant infections in Japan have so far been detected by border control measures, and appropriate steps have been taken," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a regular news conference.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

