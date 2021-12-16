Japan govt to sharply reduce new JGB issuance next fiscal year - Kyodo

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's government will sharply reduce new debt issuance under next fiscal year's budget, Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday.

The government is likely to issue over 30 trillion yen ($263 billion) in new Japanese government bonds (JGB) under the budget for next fiscal year, much lower than the 43.6 trillion yen debt issuance for 2021, Kyodo reported without citing sources.

($1 = 114.1400 yen)

(Reporting by Leika Kihara, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

