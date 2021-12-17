Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

(Reuters) - Americans face an uncertain and anxiety-filled holiday season for the second consecutive year, as the highly contagious Omicron variant threatens to intensify an already alarming surge of COVID-19 cases.

EUROPE

* France imposed travel restrictions on travellers from Britain on Thursday due to surging cases there, and several European countries also strengthened border controls on visitors from other EU states.

* New cases in Britain hit a record high for the second day running on Thursday, as England's Chief Medical Officer warned daily hospital admissions could also hit new peaks due to the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

* Sweden will require visitors from other Nordic nations to have a vaccine pass to cross the border.

* Spain will administer a third vaccine dose to people aged 40 and over.

* World sport was again hit by COVID-19 infections on Thursday with soccer and rugby matches called off and a cricket series cancelled.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* New Zealand reported its first Omicron case at a state-run isolation facility in Christchurch, while thousands in Wellington protested against vaccine mandates and lockdowns, even as the country reached the 90% fully vaccinated milestone.

* Indonesia's president urged people to stick to health protocols and ensure they are vaccinated, after it detected its first domestic Omicron case.

AMERICAS

* Omicron is spreading rapidly in Ontario, Canada's most populous province, and could overwhelm intensive care units early next month without prompt intervention, a panel of experts said.

* Brazil's health regulator approved Pfizer's vaccine for children aged 5 to 11.

* A zoo on the outskirts of Chile's capital is testing an experimental COVID-19 vaccine on lions, tigers, pumas and even an orangutan.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Malawi plans to make vaccines mandatory for frontline staff including health workers and journalists.

* The Palestinian health ministry reported its first cases of the Omicron variant in the territory.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* A panel of outside advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted to recommend Americans choose to receive one of the other two authorised COVID-19 vaccines over Johnson & Johnson's shot, due to rare but sometimes fatal cases of blood clotting.

* A small study of seven COVID-19 cases in South Africa shows the Omicron variant can break through booster vaccine shots.

* The World Health Organization issued interim recommendations for mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines from different manufacturers for both the second dose and booster shots.

* The U.S. CDC said it had received reports of eight cases of myocarditis, a type of heart inflammation, in children aged 5-11 years who received Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* World stocks were mixed on Thursday, with European markets rising after Britain and Norway hiked interest rates and the ECB trimmed its super-sized bond buying program, while global shares struggled to maintain direction a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve sped up the pace of tapering. [MKTS/GLOB]

* Britain became the first G7 economy to hike interest rates since the onset of the pandemic.

* The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased moderately last week, keeping the trend at levels consistent with tightening labour market conditions.

(Compiled by Ramakrishnan M. and Sarah Morland; Edited by Philippa Fletcher and Shounak Dasgupta)

















