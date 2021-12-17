BOJ decides to taper corporate debt buying, scale back pandemic-relief funding

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan on Friday decided to taper its corporate debt purchases to pre-pandemic levels and scale back some of its emergency funding scheme upon reaching the March 2022 deadline.

As widely expected, the central bank maintained its short-term interest rate target at -0.1% and that for 10-year bond yields around 0%.

The BOJ last year ramped up purchases of corporate bonds and commercial paper, and pledged to buy at a pace that increases the balance of its holdings by up to 20 trillion yen ($175 billion) until March 2022. It also put in place a separate loan scheme aimed at channelling funds to small firms through financial institutions.

($1 = 113.7200 yen)

