Murakami-linked funds sold all Shinsei Bank shares to SBI - filing
TOKYO (Reuters) - Funds backed by activist investor Yoshiaki Murakami sold all of their combined 9.16% stake in Japan's Shinsei Bank Ltd to SBI Holdings Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Friday.
Online financial conglomerate SBI completed the tender offer for Shinsei a week ago, raising its stake in the mid-sized lender to 47.77% from about 20%.
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html