Murakami-linked funds sold all Shinsei Bank shares to SBI - filing

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past a logo of the Shinsei Bank at its branch in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, June 23, 2010. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past a logo of the Shinsei Bank at its branch in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, June 23, 2010. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Funds backed by activist investor Yoshiaki Murakami sold all of their combined 9.16% stake in Japan's Shinsei Bank Ltd to SBI Holdings Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Friday.

Online financial conglomerate SBI completed the tender offer for Shinsei a week ago, raising its stake in the mid-sized lender to 47.77% from about 20%.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html

Reuters Japan Asia East Asia Yokohama