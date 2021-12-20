Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan





(Reuters) - The Netherlands went into lockdown on Sunday and the possibility of more COVID-19 restrictions being imposed ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays loomed over several European countries as the Omicron variant spreads rapidly.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

EUROPE

* Britain reported a surge in Omicron cases on Saturday, while the country's health minister on Sunday declined to rule out the chance of further restrictions before Christmas.

* Germany ruled out a Christmas lockdown but warned a fifth COVID-19 wave could no longer be stopped. It will also impose quarantine on travellers from Britain from midnight on Monday and require a negative COVID-19 test for entry into the country.

* Italy is considering new measures to avoid a surge in infections during the holidays, local newspapers reported.

* The Kremlin is convinced that the World Health Organization will recognise Russia's flagship Sputnik V vaccine within a few months, the Interfax news agency cited Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov as saying.

* Ukraine has detected its first case of the Omicron variant.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Japan will extend a curb on foreigners entering the country beyond year-end, the Yomiuri newspaper reported, citing anonymous government sources.

* Thailand's public health ministry will propose reinstating mandatory quarantine for foreign visitors, while the country reported its first case of local Omicron transmission.

* Australian authorities resisted calls to make masks mandatory indoors and limit the numbers of patrons at Sydney venues, even as new infections lingered near records.

* Beijing said it is advising residents not to leave town during a major holiday season in early 2022.

AMERICAS

* Two years into the pandemic, the United States is confronting another dark winter, with the Omicron variant threatening to worsen an already dangerous surge of cases.

* U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker said they both tested positive for COVID-19 and were experiencing mild symptoms.

* Peru has detected its first cases of Omicron.

* A U.S. appeals court reinstated a nationwide vaccine-or-testing COVID-19 mandate for large businesses, which covers 80 million American workers, prompting opponents to rush to the Supreme Court to ask it to intervene.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Israel is in the midst of a fifth COVID-19 wave due to the Omicron variant, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said.

* Iran has confirmed its first case of Omicron, while authorities urged Iranians to get their booster doses in the Middle East's worst-hit country.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Omicron has been reported in 89 countries and the number of cases is doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in areas with community transmission, the WHO said.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Asian shares fell to one-year lows on Monday and oil prices slid nearly 3% as surging Omicron COVID-19 cases triggered tighter curbs in Europe and threatened to swamp the global economy into the New Year.

(Compiled by Devika Syamnath; Edited by Shounak Dasgupta)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -

https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html