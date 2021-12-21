Japan to extend border control measures for time being, Kishida says
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan will extend its COVID-19 border-control measures for the time being, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday, giving no end-date for one of the world's strictest curbs on foreign visitors.
Kishida also told a news conference that he would make arrangements so that Pfizer's coronavirus oral drugs would be available early next year.
