Japan to extend border control measures for time being, Kishida says

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan will extend its COVID-19 border-control measures for the time being, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday, giving no end-date for one of the world's strictest curbs on foreign visitors.

Kishida also told a news conference that he would make arrangements so that Pfizer's coronavirus oral drugs would be available early next year.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

