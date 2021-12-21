Japan to extend border control measures for time being, Kishida says

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Japan
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida wearing a protective face mask delivers his policy speech at the start of an extraordinary session of the lower house of the parliament, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Tokyo, Japan December 6, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Files

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan will extend its COVID-19 border-control measures for the time being, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday, giving no end-date for one of the world's strictest curbs on foreign visitors.

Kishida also told a news conference that he would make arrangements so that Pfizer's coronavirus oral drugs would be available early next year.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html

Reuters Japan Health United States Asia East Asia US