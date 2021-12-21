Japan to stick to strict border measures and push for higher wages, Kishida says

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan will stick to its COVID-19 border-control measures for the time being, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday, giving no end-date for one of the world's strictest curbs on foreign visitors.

Kishida also told a news conference that he would compile a policy package on Dec. 27 to allow small firms to pass on the cost wage hikes, another sign of his drive to address what has become one of the single biggest problems in the world's no.3 economy -- low wages.

Kishida said the rigorous border controls would remain in place for the time being. Japan reversed an easing of controls late last month as the Omicron coronavirus variant spread around the world.

Kishida, who was speaking a day after parliament approved the first extra budget of the 2021 fiscal year, with record spending of $317 billion.

The 36 trillion yen ($317 billion) budget earmarks funds for tackling COVID-19, including to secure vaccines and drugs, while it also features cash payouts for families with children and funds for the promotion of tourism.

Kishida also said he would make arrangements so that Pfizer's coronavirus oral drugs would be available early next year.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Ed Osmond)

