Japan govt intends to raise FY22 real GDP growth forecast to +3.2% -Jiji
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan intends to raise its forecast for fiscal 2022 real gross domestic product (GDP) growth to 3.2%, the Jiji news agency reported.
The projection would be an upgrade from a forecast for 2.2% real GDP growth for the fiscal year starting in April 2022 released at a mid-year review in July.
(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
