Japan govt intends to raise FY22 real GDP growth forecast to +3.2% -Jiji

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan intends to raise its forecast for fiscal 2022 real gross domestic product (GDP) growth to 3.2%, the Jiji news agency reported.

The projection would be an upgrade from a forecast for 2.2% real GDP growth for the fiscal year starting in April 2022 released at a mid-year review in July.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -

https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html