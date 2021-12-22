UK, Japan to co-operate on fighter jet engine technology

FILE PHOTO: RAF C-17A Globemaster III heavy-lift aircraft, flown by 99 Squadron, lands at RAF Brize Norton base, in Oxfordshire, Britain August 29, 2021. Cpl 'Matty' Matthews/UK MOD Crown copyright 2021/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Wednesday it has signed an agreement with Japan to develop fighter aircraft engine technologies.

The defence ministry said work to jointly develop jet engine demonstrator technology will start early next year, with the UK investing an initial 30 million pounds ($39.8 million) in planning, digital designs and manufacturing.

A further 200 million pounds ($265.5 million) of UK funding is expected going forward, it added.

