Japan to stick to primary budget surplus goal - Finance Minister Suzuki

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan will stick to its aim of achieving primary budget surplus in fiscal 2025 and it is important to continue efforts on fiscal reform, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday.

Asked if heavy spending to fight the COVID-19 pandemic may force the government to give up on the target, Suzuki said: "There's no need to change it."

Suzuki was speaking to reporters after the cabinet approved a record $940 billion budget for the new fiscal year from April.

