Tokyo finds four Omicron cases, one possible community infection
TOKYO (Reuters) - Four infections with the Omicron variant of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Japanese capital, its governor, Yuriko Koike, said on Friday.
One was in a person who had not travelled overseas and was a case of suspected community transmission, she added.
