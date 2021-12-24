Tokyo finds four Omicron cases, one possible community infection

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Four infections with the Omicron variant of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Japanese capital, its governor, Yuriko Koike, said on Friday.

One was in a person who had not travelled overseas and was a case of suspected community transmission, she added.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

