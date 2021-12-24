China to build financial centre in western region by 2025, central bank says
BEIJING (Reuters) - China is planning to build a financial centre in the western region by 2025, the central bank said on Friday, in a bid to support economic growth in the Chengdu-Chongqing area.
In an inter-agency document outlining the plans, the People's Bank of China said the government will study and set up a mechanism of capital exchanges with Singapore and Japan, and carry out bilateral investment and financing projects.
(Reporting by Stella Qiu, Cheng Leng and Ryan Woo; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
