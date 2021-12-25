Japan's Kyoto, Fukuoka prefectures find new Omicron cases

Newsfrom Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's Kyoto and Fukuoka prefectures detected new infections involving the Omicron coronavirus variant, including cases of possible community transmission, a government representative and local media said on Saturday.

Kyoto prefecture in western Japan found four new infections of the Omicron coronavirus variant, including three cases of suspected community transmission as their infection routes were unclear, Kyodo news agency reported.

Southwestern Fukuoka prefecture confirmed one Omicron case that was a possible community transmission, its governor Seitaro Hattori told a news conference.

