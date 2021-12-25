Japan's Fukuoka finds Omicron case in possible community transmission, governor says

Newsfrom Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Fukuoka prefecture has confirmed its first infection with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, its governor Seitaro Hattori said on Saturday.

The case was a result of possible community transmission as the infection route was unclear, Hattori told a news conference.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Pravin Char)

