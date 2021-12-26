Japan's Aichi prefecture finds two community cases of Omicron -governor

Newsfrom Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - Central Japan's Aichi prefecture has confirmed two cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 resulting from community spread, Aichi Governor Hideaki Omura said on Sunday.

The infections were found in a teenage girl and her mother, neither of whom had recently travelled abroad, while the transmission route was unclear, Omura told a news conference.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

