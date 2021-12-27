Japan's Shionogi starts phase III clinical trial in Vietnam for Covid-19 vaccine

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Shionogi & Co. Ltd announced on Monday that phase III of its clinical trial for a new COVID-19 vaccine has begun in Vietnam.

The pharmaceutical company has already conducted clinical trials in Japan, but had said previously they will conduct multiple trials globally as well.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html

Reuters Japan Health Asia East Asia Europe Vietnam