Japan agrees to launch military hotline with China next year

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's defence minister Nobuo Kishi agreed to launch a military hotline with China next year, Japan's government spokesperson said on Tuesday, citing recent talks between Kishi and his Chinese counterpart.

Kishi held a video call with Wei Fenghe on Monday where the Japanese defence chief stressed the importance of stability in the Taiwan strait, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said.

