Shinsei Bank announces restart of share buybacks after Sept halt

TOKYO (Reuters) - Shinsei Bank announced on Tuesday that they will restart share buybacks worth up to 20 billion yen ($174 million)that were suspended in September.

Shinsei Bank temporarily suspended the buybacks because a tender offer by SBI Holdings had changed the pricing process of its shares.

SBI Holdings took effective control of mid-size lender Shinsei in a tender offer this month.

