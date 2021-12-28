COVID-19 Omicron cluster detected in nursing home in Osaka - Kyodo

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese officials in the western city of Osaka have confirmed a cluster of people has the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday.

The cluster of five people was detected at a nursing home in the city, Kyodo said. They are not the first confirmed cases of Omicron in Japan but Kyodo said it is the country's first suspected cluster.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Gareth Jones)

