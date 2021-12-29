Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 281.86 million, death toll at 5,709,162

Newsfrom Japan





By Lynx Insight Service

(Reuters) - More than 281.86 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 5,709,162​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser.

Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker.

The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links.

COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER

TERRITORIES CASES 10,000

INHABITANTS

United States 821,195 52,880,734 25.14

India 480,290 34,799,691 3.55

Brazil 618,575 22,246,276 29.53

United Kingdom 148,021 12,338,676 22.27

Russia 604,259 10,437,152 41.82

Turkey 81,698 9,329,961 9.92

France 123,188 9,326,258 18.39

Germany 110,960 7,041,040 13.38

Iran 131,474 6,188,857 16.07

Spain 89,253 6,032,297 19.07

Italy 136,955 5,756,412 22.67

Argentina 117,066 5,480,305 26.31

Colombia 129,798 5,127,971 26.14

Indonesia 144,071 4,262,157 5.38

Poland 94,914 4,064,715 24.99

Mexico 298,819 3,951,946 23.68

Ukraine 95,105 3,649,236 21.31

South Africa 90,854 3,424,534 15.72

Netherlands 20,803 3,085,553 12.07

Philippines 51,213 2,839,111 4.8

Malaysia 31,369 2,746,833 9.95

Czech Republic 35,911 2,454,645 33.78

Peru 202,550 2,281,362 62.08

Thailand 21,630 2,214,712 3.12

Iraq 24,146 2,092,875 6.28

Belgium 28,218 2,052,871 24.68

Canada 30,131 1,945,754 8.13

Romania 58,642 1,804,455 30.13

Chile 39,056 1,801,033 20.85

Japan 18,401 1,732,754 1.45

Vietnam 31,632 1,680,985 3.31

Bangladesh 28,062 1,584,023 1.74

Israel 8,242 1,369,336 9.28

Portugal 18,909 1,303,291 18.39

Sweden 15,286 1,294,560 15.02

Pakistan 28,912 1,294,006 1.36

Serbia 12,645 1,293,394 18.11

Austria 13,672 1,268,519 15.47

Switzerland 11,733 1,257,529 13.78

Hungary 38,894 1,246,689 39.79

Greece 20,557 1,105,885 19.16

Jordan 12,556 1,057,295 12.61

Kazakhstan 12,986 986,553 7.11

Cuba 8,321 965,002 7.34

Morocco 14,837 957,594 4.12

Georgia 13,646 928,030 36.62

Slovakia 16,486 831,093 30.27

Nepal 11,588 827,763 4.13

United Arab Emirates 2,160 754,911 2.24

Bulgaria 30,623 735,998 43.59

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials

Generated at 04:00.

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -

https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html