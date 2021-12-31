Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 285.08 million, death toll at 5,776,003

Newsfrom Japan





By Lynx Insight Service

(Reuters) - More than 285.08 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 5,776,003​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser.

Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker.

The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links.

COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER

TERRITORIES CASES 10,000

INHABITANTS

United States 825,663 53,653,002 25.27

India 480,860 34,822,040 3.56

Brazil 618,870 22,263,834 29.54

United Kingdom 148,421 12,748,050 22.33

Russia 656,997 10,479,344 45.47

France 123,552 9,740,600 18.45

Turkey 82,163 9,438,502 9.98

Germany 111,706 7,123,893 13.47

Iran 131,572 6,192,698 16.08

Spain 89,331 6,133,057 19.09

Italy 137,247 5,981,428 22.71

Argentina 117,111 5,556,239 26.32

Colombia 129,866 5,138,603 26.16

Indonesia 144,088 4,262,540 5.38

Poland 96,416 4,094,607 25.39

Mexico 299,132 3,961,662 23.7

Ukraine 95,690 3,660,620 21.44

South Africa 91,061 3,446,532 15.76

Netherlands 20,892 3,116,039 12.12

Philippines 51,373 2,841,260 4.82

Malaysia 31,428 2,754,513 9.97

Czech Republic 35,975 2,469,925 33.84

Peru 202,584 2,287,494 62.09

Thailand 21,672 2,225,279 3.12

Canada 30,248 2,102,470 8.16

Iraq 24,154 2,093,436 6.28

Belgium 28,267 2,075,781 24.72

Romania 58,714 1,807,223 30.16

Chile 39,096 1,804,704 20.87

Japan 18,405 1,733,255 1.45

Vietnam 32,158 1,714,742 3.37

Bangladesh 28,070 1,585,027 1.74

Israel 8,243 1,376,256 9.28

Portugal 18,937 1,358,817 18.41

Sweden 15,310 1,314,784 15.05

Serbia 12,688 1,297,147 18.17

Pakistan 28,921 1,294,836 1.36

Switzerland 11,775 1,288,437 13.83

Austria 13,701 1,274,995 15.5

Hungary 39,061 1,249,694 39.96

Greece 20,708 1,170,293 19.3

Jordan 12,620 1,061,560 12.68

Kazakhstan 13,005 987,386 7.12

Cuba 8,322 965,571 7.34

Morocco 14,844 961,058 4.12

Georgia 13,707 930,544 36.78

Slovakia 16,598 838,738 30.47

Nepal 11,588 828,207 4.13

Denmark 3,256 783,702 5.62

Ireland 5,912 768,449 12.15

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials

Generated at 04:00.

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -

https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html