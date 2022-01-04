Omicron variant infections in Japan reach over 1,000 cases on Tuesday -Yomiuri

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - The number of COVID-19 infections in Japan that have been confirmed to be the Omicron variant reached over 1,000 cases on Tuesday, according to a survey compiled by the daily Yomiuri.

The Yomiuri reported the results of their survey on Tuesday. The first case of the Omicron variant in Japan was detected in November last year.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Tom Hogue)

