Daily COVID cases top 1,000 in Japan for first time in three months - Jiji

A woman wearing a protective face mask, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, makes her way at a business district on the first business day of the New Year in Tokyo, Japan, January 4, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
TOKYO (Reuters) - The number of new COVID-19 infections in Japan rose above 1,000 on Tuesday for the first time in three months, the Jiji news agency reported.

Japan had seen fewer cases in recent months, but experts had warned of a potential sixth wave of infections during the winter.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

