U.S. Forces in Japan to impose stronger measures against COVID infections

FILE PHOTO: A U.S. soldier wearing a protective face mask is seen inside a C-130 transport plane during a military drill amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at Yokota U.S. Air Force Base in Fussa, on the outskirts of Tokyo, Japan May 21, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato
TOKYO (Reuters) - U.S. Forces in Japan (USFJ) on Thursday said they have introduced stricter measures to tackle an increase in COVID-19 cases that have raised concerns that cases may spread to communities around military facilities in the country.

The USFJ is "establishing more stringent mitigation measures in a further effort to prevent virus transmission," it said in a press release.

The measures include requiring U.S. military personnel to wear masks off base and for stricter testing mandates.

