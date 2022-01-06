Toshiba ‘carefully considering’ response to demands for EGM
Newsfrom JapanEconomy
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
TOKYO (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp said on Thursday it was “carefully considering” its response to a call by its second-largest shareholder to hold an extraordinary general meeting.
Singapore-based hedge fund 3D Investment Partners had called for the meeting in an effort to force the Japanese company to require two-thirds support before continuing with a controversial plan to split in three.
(Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by David Goodman)
(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html