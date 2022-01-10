Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 304.97 million, death toll at 5,834,631

Newsfrom Japan





By Lynx Insight Service

BENGALURU (Reuters) - More than 304.97 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 5,834,631​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links.

COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER

TERRITORIES CASES 10,000

INHABITANTS

United States 840,148 59,866,305 25.72

India 483,790 35,528,004 3.58

Brazil 619,981 22,499,525 29.6

United Kingdom 150,057 14,333,794 22.58

France 125,348 11,815,121 18.72

Russia 664,449 10,634,603 45.99

Turkey 83,349 9,876,732 10.13

Germany 113,920 7,484,692 13.74

Italy 138,881 7,281,297 22.99

Spain 89,934 7,164,906 19.22

Argentina 117,465 6,237,525 26.4

Iran 131,847 6,204,925 16.12

Colombia 130,288 5,300,032 26.24

Indonesia 144,127 4,265,666 5.38

Poland 99,720 4,202,090 26.26

Mexico 300,303 4,113,789 23.8

Ukraine 97,164 3,699,663 21.77

South Africa 92,371 3,521,572 15.99

Netherlands 21,073 3,310,662 12.23

Philippines 52,136 2,936,875 4.89

Malaysia 31,655 2,783,331 10.04

Czech Republic 36,558 2,524,171 34.39

Canada 30,584 2,437,822 8.25

Peru 203,019 2,358,685 62.23

Thailand 21,813 2,261,039 3.14

Belgium 28,459 2,231,686 24.89

Iraq 24,200 2,096,806 6.3

Vietnam 34,117 1,876,394 3.57

Romania 58,997 1,839,825 30.31

Chile 39,251 1,825,417 20.96

Japan 18,414 1,759,174 1.46

Portugal 19,091 1,613,427 18.56

Bangladesh 28,099 1,592,209 1.74

Greece 21,328 1,489,024 19.87

Israel 8,259 1,483,175 9.3

Switzerland 11,915 1,476,569 14

Sweden 15,330 1,375,073 15.07

Serbia 12,890 1,342,646 18.46

Austria 13,844 1,329,130 15.66

Pakistan 28,969 1,304,058 1.37

Hungary 39,780 1,282,957 40.69

Jordan 12,856 1,077,432 12.91

Morocco 14,904 997,121 4.14

Kazakhstan 13,047 995,351 7.14

Cuba 8,326 974,687 7.34

Ireland 5,952 956,720 12.23

Georgia 14,156 956,032 37.99

Denmark 3,371 924,949 5.82

Australia 2,367 922,892 0.95

Slovakia 16,933 860,832 31.09

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials

Generated at 04:00.

