North Korea fired what could be a ballistic missile, Japan coast guard says

TOKYO (Reuters) - North Korea fired what could be a ballistic missile, Japan's coast guard said on Monday.

(Reporting by Tokyo bureau; Editing by David Dolan and Chris Reese)

Reuters Japan United States Asia Russia East Asia Europe North Korea South Korea US