Mizuho's main banking arm reports disruption in corporate online banking services

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - The main banking arm of Mizuho Financial Group Inc is experiencing disruption in its corporate online banking services, a spokesperson said on Tuesday, the latest in a series of system failures to plague Japan's third-biggest lender.

(Reporting by Yuki Nitta; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For Restrictions -

https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html