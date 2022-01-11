Mizuho's main banking arm reports disruption in corporate online banking services

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

FILE PHOTO: A man walks out of a Mizuho bank branch in Tokyo November 13, 2008. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A man walks out of a Mizuho bank branch in Tokyo November 13, 2008. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - The main banking arm of Mizuho Financial Group Inc is experiencing disruption in its corporate online banking services, a spokesperson said on Tuesday, the latest in a series of system failures to plague Japan's third-biggest lender.

(Reporting by Yuki Nitta; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html

Reuters Japan Tokyo Asia East Asia