Mizuho's main banking arm reports disruption in corporate online banking services
Newsfrom Japan
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
TOKYO (Reuters) - The main banking arm of Mizuho Financial Group Inc is experiencing disruption in its corporate online banking services, a spokesperson said on Tuesday, the latest in a series of system failures to plague Japan's third-biggest lender.
(Reporting by Yuki Nitta; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html