Coronavirus infections in Japan's Osaka to nearly triple to 1,700 -NHK
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's western prefecture of Osaka expects to record about 1,700 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, roughly tripling from a day earlier in their first rise beyond 1,000 since mid-September, public broadcaster NHK said.
The prefecture had 613 cases on Tuesday, NHK added.
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html