Coronavirus infections in Japan's Osaka to nearly triple to 1,700 -NHK

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's western prefecture of Osaka expects to record about 1,700 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, roughly tripling from a day earlier in their first rise beyond 1,000 since mid-September, public broadcaster NHK said.

The prefecture had 613 cases on Tuesday, NHK added.

