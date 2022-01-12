BOJ raises economic view for all Japan regions as pandemic pain eases

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask stands in front of the headquarters of Bank of Japan amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo, Japan, May 22, 2020.REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
TOKYO (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan raised its economic assessment for all of the country's nine regions on Wednesday in a sign of its confidence that a recent resurgence in coronavirus infections would not derail the country's fragile recovery.

"All of the regions said their economies were picking up or showing signs of a pick-up as the hit to service consumption from the pandemic eases somewhat," the BOJ said in a quarterly report assessing the state of Japan's regional economies.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

