Japan's Osaka prefecture to see about 2,400 new coronavirus cases, governor says - media
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's western prefecture of Osaka expects to record about 2,400 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, local media cited its governor, Hirofumi Yoshimura, as saying.
The prefecture had 1,711 cases on Wednesday.
