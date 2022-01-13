Japan's Osaka prefecture to see about 2,400 new coronavirus cases, governor says - media

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's western prefecture of Osaka expects to record about 2,400 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, local media cited its governor, Hirofumi Yoshimura, as saying.

The prefecture had 1,711 cases on Wednesday.

