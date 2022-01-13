Japan to foresee 5.5 trln yen primary balance deficit in FY2025 -Kyodo

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's finance ministry will estimate that the national government's primary balance deficit will come to 5.5 trillion yen ($48 billion) in fiscal 2025, the Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday.

($1 = 114.4900 yen)

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For Restrictions -

https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html