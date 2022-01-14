Japan Finance Minister sees no risk of JGBs suffering a principal loss

FILE PHOTO: Japan’s new Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki arrives at prime minister’s office in Tokyo, Japan October 4, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday he saw no risk of Japanese government bonds (JGBs) suffering a loss of principal as long as it wins market confidence in its debt management.

Suzuki also told reporters after a cabinet meeting that the ministry would strive to achieve the fiscal 2025 budget balancing target by promoting fiscal reform.

