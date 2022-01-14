Japan Finance Minister sees no risk of JGBs suffering a principal loss
TOKYO (Reuters) - Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday he saw no risk of Japanese government bonds (JGBs) suffering a loss of principal as long as it wins market confidence in its debt management.
Suzuki also told reporters after a cabinet meeting that the ministry would strive to achieve the fiscal 2025 budget balancing target by promoting fiscal reform.
