Japan's Canon eyes shutting China camera factory
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Canon Inc said on Friday it was considering shutting a factory in Zhuhai, southern China, which mainly makes compact digital cameras amid a shrinking market for such devices.
A company spokesperson declined to give details of employee numbers and production levels at the plant.
