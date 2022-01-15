U.S. says commitment to defense of South Korea is iron-clad

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken pauses while speaking in the briefing room of the State Department in Washington, U.S. January 7, 2022. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken pauses while speaking in the briefing room of the State Department in Washington, U.S. January 7, 2022. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Secretary of State Antony Blinken reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to the defense of South Korea in a call with the country's foreign minister on Friday, the State Department said, following three ballistic missile launches by North Korea this year.

"Blinken ... highlighted the importance of continued U.S.-ROK(South Korea)-Japan trilateral cooperation, and stressed that U.S. commitment to the defense of the ROK remains ironclad," said spokesperson Ned Price.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Sandra Maler)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html

Reuters Japan United States United Nations Asia East Asia Europe North Korea South Korea US Washington