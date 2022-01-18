Toyota says to fall short of annual production target as chip shortages drag on

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp on Tuesday said it will fall short of its 9 million vehicle production target for the year to March 31 as semiconductor shortages during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continue to drag on output.

The world's biggest carmaker said that it will build 700,000 cars globally in February, more than last year, but 150,000 fewer than it had initially planned.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For Restrictions -

https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html