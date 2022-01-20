Japan Dec exports rise 17.5% year/year - MOF

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's exports rose 17.5% in December from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance (MOF) data showed on Thursday.

The reading compared with a 16.0% gain expected by economists in a Reuters poll and followed a 20.5% rise in the previous month.

Imports increased 41.1% in the year to December, versus the median estimate for a 42.8% rise. They climbed 43.8% in the previous month.

The trade balance came to a deficit of 582.4 billion yen ($5.09 billion), against the median estimate for a 784.1 billion yen deficit.

To view full tables, go to the MOF website at: http://www.customs.go.jp/toukei/info/index_e.htm

($1 = 114.3200 yen)

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

