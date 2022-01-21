U.S. and Japanese officials hold discussions ahead of Biden's talk with Japan PM

(Reuters) - U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan spoke with his Japanese counterpart to prepare for President Joe Biden's meeting on Jan. 21 with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the White House said on Thursday.

Sullivan spoke with Akiba Takeo, secretary general of Japan’s national security secretariat and also discussed the ongoing situation in Russia and Ukraine, the White House added.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru)

FILE PHOTO: White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan addresses the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. October 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
FILE PHOTO: Japanese Vice-Foreign Minister Takeo Akiba listens to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (not pictured) during their meeting at the Zhongnanhai Leadership Compound in Beijing, China August 29, 2018. How Hwee Young/Pool via REUTERS
