Pfizer says has approval in Japan for COVID vaccine for children aged 5-11

FILE PHOTO: A health worker fills a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at the Tokyo Dome, the home ground of the Japanese professional baseball team Yomiuri Giants which is being used as a large-scale coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination center, in Tokyo, Japan, August 16, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
FILE PHOTO: A health worker fills a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at the Tokyo Dome, the home ground of the Japanese professional baseball team Yomiuri Giants which is being used as a large-scale coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination center, in Tokyo, Japan, August 16, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc said on Friday it received special approval in Japan for its COVID-19 vaccine to be given to children aged 5-11.

The mRNA-type vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech SE has been the most commonly used in Japan for protection against the coronavirus so far.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

