Pfizer says has approval in Japan for COVID vaccine for children aged 5-11
TOKYO (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc said on Friday it received special approval in Japan for its COVID-19 vaccine to be given to children aged 5-11.
The mRNA-type vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech SE has been the most commonly used in Japan for protection against the coronavirus so far.
