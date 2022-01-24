Oil market is likely to jump further in the event of any real conflict -PAJ

FILE PHOTO: A bird flies near a chimney emitting fire at an oil refinery in Kawasaki, near Tokyo July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil prices have discounted geopolitical risk from rising tension between Russia, Ukraine and Western countries, but the market will likely jump further in the event of any real conflict, the head of the Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) said on Monday.

Oil prices have gained more than 10% so far this year and hit their highest since October 2014 last week on concerns over tightening supplies.

