Toyota to produce record 11 million cars in fiscal 2022 if chip supply stable
Newsfrom JapanEconomy
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
(Refiles to remove media from headline)
TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp plans to produce a record 11 million cars in fiscal 2022, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Hitting that production target would depend on a stable supply of chips, the person said. The Nikkei newspaper earlier reported on the production plan. A Toyota spokesperson said the company was not the source of the production report.
(Reporting by Rocky Swift, Editing by Louise Heavens)
(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html