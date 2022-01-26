Toshiba says has restarted some chip production at quake-hit plant

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp on Wednesday said it had partially restarted production at a semiconductor plant in Oita, southern Japan, that was halted after a strong earthquake hit the area at the weekend.

One of the two production lines at the factory was restarted on Wednesday, Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corp said in a statement. It did not say when the other line would reopen.

The plant makes system LSI chips, around 60% of which are sold to automakers and industrial machinery makers.

The company also makes those chips at a factory in northern Japan, with other domestic producers, such as Renesas Electronics Corp, also building the devices.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For Restrictions -

https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html