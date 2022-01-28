Tokyo Jan core CPI rises 0.2% yr/yr

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Core consumer prices in Tokyo rose 0.2% in January from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

The core consumer price index for Japan’s capital, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, compared with economists' median estimate for a 0.3% annual rise.

(This story corrects to add missing percentage number in headline)

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

