Tokyo Jan core CPI rises 0.2% yr/yr
TOKYO (Reuters) - Core consumer prices in Tokyo rose 0.2% in January from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.
The core consumer price index for Japan’s capital, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, compared with economists' median estimate for a 0.3% annual rise.
