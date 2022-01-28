Factbox-Countries rush to buy antiviral COVID pills

Newsfrom Japan





(Reuters) - Countries are scrambling to buy the antiviral pills developed by Merck and Pfizer for adult COVID-19 patients.

The European Medicines Agency on Jan. 27 gave the green light to use Pfizer's antiviral COVID-19 pill for treating adults at risk of severe illness.

The regulator expects to give a final ruling on Merck's molnupiravir by the end of February.

On Friday, India's Dr.Reddy's Labs said it had started commercial production of a generic version of Merck's treatment.

Egypt, which approved Merck's COVID pill on Jan. 25, said the drug will be produced locally.

Here is an alphabetical list of other countries and their orders:

Merck pill

COUNTRY VOLUME PRICE TIMING OF SOURCE

DELIVERY

Africa

Australia 300,000 doses

Belgium 10,000

courses

Canada 500,000

courses

Egypt to be

produced

locally

EU

Germany 80,000 doses

Indonesia 600,000 - 1 December ,

million doses 2021

Ireland

Italy 40,000 doses 40,000

+ 12,000 doses in

already week 3

distributed 2022

Japan 1.6 mln $1.2

courses billion

Malaysia 150,000

courses

Philippines 300,000 100-150 November

courses pesos 2021

($1.97-$2

.96) per

pill

Singapore

South Korea 200,000

courses

Switzerland 8,640 doses Jan 2022

"at the

latest"

Thailand 200,000

courses

UK 2,230,000 early

courses 2022

United 3,100,000 $700 per

States courses course,

total of

$2.2

billion

Pfizer pill

COUNTRY VOLUME PRICE TIMING OF SOURCE

DELIVERY

Africa

Australia 500,000 https://bit.ly/3BTUQeL

courses

Belgium 10,000

courses

Canada 1,000,000 30,400

doses courses

already

received,

120,000 to

be

delivered

by

end-March

EU

Germany

Ireland

Israel 100,000

Italy 600,000 during https://bit.ly/3g1w6Jj

complete 2022, with

courses first

11,200

courses to

be

delivered

in the

first week

of February

South Korea 70,000

courses

Thailand

UK 2,750,000 Early 2022

courses

United 20,000,000 $530 per Expects 4

States courses course, mln courses

$5.29 by end-Jan,

billion 10 mln by

for the June

first 10

mln

courses

ordered

($1 = 85.4800 taka)

(Reporting by Ina Kreutz, Agnieszka Gosciak and Federica Urso; Editing by Milla Nissi and Philippa Fletcher)

