Japanese F-15 missing, crew member reportedly spotted in sea

Newsfrom Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) -A Japanese F-15 jet belonging to the air self-defence force went missing after take-off on Monday, a defence ministry official said. A person believed to be a crew member was located in the Sea of Japan, with a rescue being mounted, NHK reported.

(Reporting by Nobuhiro Kubo; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Alex Richardson)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For Restrictions -

https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html